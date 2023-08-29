Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is set to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

