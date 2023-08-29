Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Chindata Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chindata Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chindata Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
