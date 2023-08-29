KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 77.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNOP shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

