Dell Technologies (DELL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.00-1.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DELL opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

