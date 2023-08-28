Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 26,193 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $81,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DE traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.46. 131,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

