Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 264,536 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 264,536 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $102,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.87. 884,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,571,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

