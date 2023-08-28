Toronto Dominion Bank Has $116.83 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $116,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 243,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

