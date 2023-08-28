Toronto Dominion Bank Has $92.80 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,543 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $92,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $26.68. 8,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,087. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

