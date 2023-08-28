Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADP traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $254.68. 51,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

