Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYK traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.75. 33,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,867. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.