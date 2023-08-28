Bokf Na Acquires 71,678 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $35.93 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

