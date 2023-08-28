CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.