Toronto Dominion Bank Has $88.70 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $88,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 233,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. 488,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,461. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

