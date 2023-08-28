Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,140. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

