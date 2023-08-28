FIL Ltd Sells 402,593 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402,593 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $53,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 248.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $177.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

