PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,279 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $147.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

