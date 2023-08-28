Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $146.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.