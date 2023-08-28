Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,602 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYK opened at $281.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

