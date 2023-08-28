PFG Investments LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day moving average is $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

