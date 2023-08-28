42,898 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

GILD opened at $77.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

