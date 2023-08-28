8,182 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $455.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

