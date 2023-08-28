10,455 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $390.45 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.17.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

