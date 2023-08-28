Bokf Na Has $11.91 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.45 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.29 and a 200-day moving average of $369.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.