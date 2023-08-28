Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $837.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.10.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.
Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.