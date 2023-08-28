Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $837.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.