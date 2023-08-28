Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,321 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $102,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $564.35. 44,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $562.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

