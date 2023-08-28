Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 225,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $96,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.44. 427,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

