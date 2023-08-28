Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.