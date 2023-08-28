Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$35.77 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$32.58 and a one year high of C$51.28. The company has a market cap of C$10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.43.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

