Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 88,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $66,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,357,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $67.92. 491,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,328. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

