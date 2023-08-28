The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,736 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $61,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 495,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

