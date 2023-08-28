Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $61,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,426. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $53.59. 3,351,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

