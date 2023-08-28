Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $41.67. 1,117,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,414,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

