Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $365.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.56 and a 200-day moving average of $356.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

