31,521 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

DIS opened at $83.65 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

