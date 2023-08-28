Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $68.15 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.