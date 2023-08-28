Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.07 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 90.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,037,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,994,000 after buying an additional 492,983 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

