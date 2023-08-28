Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,086 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $682.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $704.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

