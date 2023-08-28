Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.65 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

