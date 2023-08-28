Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

