Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 53.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $177.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

