Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 53,721 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

