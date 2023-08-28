EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

