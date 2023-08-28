Balentine LLC Has $446,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $481.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.87 and a 200 day moving average of $427.25. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

