Balentine LLC Sells 761 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CLX opened at $154.53 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

