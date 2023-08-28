Balentine LLC Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $267,213.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,642,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,029 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Block stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

