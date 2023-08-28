Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,472 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

