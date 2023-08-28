Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $152.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

