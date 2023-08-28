Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $428.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.