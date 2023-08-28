Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,382,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $428.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.