PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.